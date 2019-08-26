Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Meling, Rangers, Konate, St Johnstone, Foster, May

Celtic manager Neil Lennon hopes to make "two or three" signings this week. (National - subscription required)

The Scottish champion sent a scout to watch Rosenborg left-back Birger Meling against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday. (Sun)

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira was in the stand to watch Celtic's 3-1 win over Hearts on Sunday. (Record)

Rangers have been linked with a 10m euro bid for Amiens striker Moussa Konate. (Sun)

Borna Barisic hopes his free-kick winner against St Mirren will be the turning point in his Rangers career after not being an automatic pick since joining last year. (Record)

Stevie May's proposed return to St Johnstone from Aberdeen is back on. (Herald - subscription required)

But Richard Foster's St Johnstone career is in doubt after a training ground fall-out with manager Tommy Wright. (Record)

It is likely Foster, 34, has played his last game for the Perth Saints. (Courier)

Hibernian defender Adam Jackson says head coach Paul Heckingbottom should not worry about the team's mentality after they were pegged back late on against St Johnstone in Saturday's 2-2 draw. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Spurs' former Celtic midfielder Victor Wanyama has been offered a five-year £65,000-a-week deal by Club Bruges as he closes in on a move. (Sun)

Striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo insists both of the goals credited to him in Celtic's victory over Hearts are definitely his and should not go down as own goals. (Evening Times)