Neil Lennon and Steven Gerrard won one derby each last term

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox Date: Sunday, 1 September Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

The unstoppable object meets the immovable force in the first Old Firm derby of the season on Sunday. Celtic and Rangers have taken maximum points in their opening three Scottish Premiership fixtures, so something has to give at Ibrox.

Can Steven Gerrard's side win a third consecutive derby at Ibrox and a third Old Firm game in four? Will Neil Lennon's champions reinforce their domestic dominance? Or will the sides prove inseparable?

What the managers said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "There are two sets of players desperate to win, the fixture comes with more importance because of the international break afterwards. We have proved over the last 12 months our players are not scared of this match-up."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Sunday will be high-octane, noisy, colourful, difficult to predict. I want us to put in a strong performance. To say it's a marker or a defining moment in the season - I'm not buying that."

Team news

Borna Barisic is Rangers' only real injury concern ahead of the first Old Firm derby of the season after suffering concussion in the Europa League match against Legia Warsaw.

Celtic are without Hatem Abd Elhamed and Tom Rogic, while Kristoffer Ajer is a doubt after limping off midweek against AIK. New right-back Moritz Bauer could be thrown in for his debut, as could Norwegian winger Mohamed Elyounoussi from Southampton. Striker Odsonne Edouard is expected to be fit after a bout of cramp.

Match stats

The home side have won each of the last five league Old Firm derbies (two Rangers wins, three Celtic), including all four last season.

Rangers have won two of the last three league derbies, having won two of their previous 16 (D3 L11).

Celtic haven't lost three consecutive league visits to Ibrox since February 2010, but lost both games there last season without scoring.

Lennon's side have scored 15 goals in their first three league games and nine in the second half alone.

Celtic are looking to win five consecutive league games under Lennon for the first time since February 2014, when they won 15 in a row.

Rangers have picked up 27 points from the last 30 available (P10 W9 D0 L1) - four more than nearest challengers Celtic.

Odsonne Edouard has been directly involved in six goals in his six league games against Rangers, scoring four and assisting two.

Celtic are the only side that Alfredo Morelos has yet to score against in a Premiership game, having faced them eight times.

