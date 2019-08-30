Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton are without midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who joined for £25m from Mainz in August

TEAM NEWS

Fabian Delph could play his first Premier League game for Everton after making his comeback from a groin injury in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Injured midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is their only unavailable player.

Wolves' Adama Traore will hope to start his first league game of the season after impressing in the Europa League qualifying win against Torino.

Ruben Neves, Matt Doherty and Ryan Bennett did not play on Thursday and could return to the starting line-up.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray:If Everton win, they can consider seven points from four games a good start.

Draw, and it becomes distinctly average.

Lose, and it's like last year again, with another summer's optimism fading fast.

They're strong at home though, and really ought to make it six Goodison wins in a row, especially against a team burdened by Europa League qualification since July.

I say 'burdened', but ever-impressive Wolves have made it look a breeze, with relatively little rotation of players too.

The Thursday-Sunday pattern they are committed to will really test the squad, and the sooner they get a first Premier League win the better.

After another busy week, they'd surely settle for still being unbeaten after this.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Marco Silva: "They [Wolves] had a very good season last season, this will be the third season where almost all the players are playing together, they know each other well.

"They [are] a strong team, a solid team, they are really strong in a counter-attack, they will be solid every time, waiting for the right moment in a counter-attack to create problems for us and in set-pieces as well.

"For us to play in our way, we have to be always in a good balance, prepare well in our attacking moments but be ready to lose the ball because in that moment they are really strong."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves are now dealing with the Europa League. I know they have more players but it is just a funny thing playing Thursday and Sunday.

It is also a balancing act for the manager and I think Wolves will be up and down this season.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves can win back-to-back league games at Goodison Park for the first time since 1960.

They could also secure consecutive league wins in this fixture for the first time since 1979.

Everton

Everton's loss against Aston Villa was just their third in 14 top-flight games.

The Toffees have kept clean sheets in their last six league games at Goodison, winning the last five of those matches.

They could set a new club record by winning six successive Premier League home fixtures without conceding a goal.

Everton have not conceded a top-flight goal at Goodison since a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on 6 February.

The Merseysiders have recorded 12 top-flight clean sheets this calendar year - a tally exceeded only by Manchester City (prior to the latest round of matches), who have 13.

Everton's three Premier League games this season have seen a league-low three goals scored, with the Toffees having the joint-worst attack (one goal) and the joint-best defence (two goals conceded) in the competition.

Jordan Pickford has completed 90 minutes in all 110 of his top-flight appearances. He is one shy of equalling the record for the most Premier League games while playing the full 90 minutes in each one, matching Ali Al Habsi's tally (for Bolton and Wigan).

Wolves