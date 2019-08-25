Bury FC: EFL may extend Tuesday deadline if sale almost complete - Debbie Jevans

Bury supporters gathered outside the club's Gigg Lane ground before the initial deadline on Friday

The English Football League may consider extending Bury's deadline to avoid expulsion if a sale is almost complete but "cannot keep postponing games", says its chief executive.

The League One club, founded in 1885, were granted extra time until 17:00 BST on Tuesday after owner Steve Dale agreed a deal with C&N Sporting Risk.

Bury are yet to play this season.

"If we get to that point and there is 1% outstanding, it would depend what that 1% is," said Debbie Jevans.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportweek on Sunday, Jevans added: "They [the prospective buyer] have demonstrated to us enough source of funding.

"There was enough credible information before the board to allow this extension till Tuesday, but in doing that, no more games have to be postponed."

The initial deadline was 23:59 on Friday and analytics company C&N Sporting Risk has said it was "disappointing" the extension granted was not longer.

It added that its main legal adviser is unavailable until Wednesday but Jevans says she understands that, although he has work commitments in Lausanne, he is "still available to give advice on the phone and by email".

"There is enough time, if all parties want to do a deal by then," added Jevans. "We've got many examples where clubs have changed hands in a very short period of time and we see no reason why this can't happen by Tuesday.

"This cannot go on for weeks and weeks and weeks. We are not going to postpone any more matches and we see no reason why they cannot reach an agreement by that time."

The Shakers have not played any of their first six games of the season. They are next due to host a league match against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.