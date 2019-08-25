Janine van Wyk: South Africa captain signs for Danish club Fortuna Hjorring

South Africa captain Janine van Wyk

South Africa captain Janine van Wyk has joined Danish side Fortuna Hjorring, becoming the first South African woman to play football in Denmark.

Van Wyk, who enjoyed a two-year stint with the Houston Dash, returned at the end of 2018 before captaining Banyana Banyana in their debut World Cup campaign in France this year.

"I am incredibly excited to join Fortuna Hjorring, a club that has a great development structure and believes in the growth of women's football," Van Wijk said.

"I can't wait to get started and contribute to being the best I can be for this amazing team."

Van Wyk, 32, injured her knee during South Africa's victorious Cosafa Cup campaign earlier this month and has been continuing her rehabilitation at home.

Founder of the JVW set-up in South Africa, she is the most-capped footballer in South Africa - male or female - and the most-capped African woman.