Radhi Jaidi: Former Tunisia captain dismisses national coach rumours

Former Tunisia captain Radhi Jaidi has dismissed rumours linking him to the vacant national coaching position.

The Tunisia Football Association parted ways with Frenchman Alain Giresse last week and since his departure speculation has been rife in Tunisia surrounding possible replacements.

Former Tunisia midfielder Adel Chedli fuelled rumours that he and Jaidi may take up a position with the national team when he posted a photo of himself with Jaidi on social media, saying, "we are ready my brother."

However, Jaidi, who is the current Under-23 coach at Southampton, has dismissed the rumours.

"I'm enjoying my time in Southampton," Jaidi told BBC Sport.

"I'm looking forward to getting more knowledge from the number of experts in the club," he added.

43-year-old Jaidi, a former defender, wore the Tunisia team jersey from 1996 to 2009, and has not ruled out a chance with the national team in the future.

"When my time comes, I will take it."

Tunisia's search for a new head coach continues as they prepare for their friendly international against Mauritania in less than two weeks.