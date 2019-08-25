St Mirren 0-1 Rangers: Borna Barisic quality set us up for big week - Steven Gerrard

Borna Barisic has found himself on the bench for important recent games

Steven Gerrard says Borna Barisic "deserves all the credit coming his way" for winning three points for Rangers and setting up "a big week".

Gerrard's side host Legia Warsaw in the Europa League on Thursday before Celtic visit on Premiership duty on Sunday.

But the Rangers manager admits his side struggled to break down St Mirren in their 1-0 win in Paisley.

"If you can't do it in general play, you need people to produce magic and that's what Borna did," Gerrard said.

It is officially the Croatia left-back's first goal since joining Rangers from Osijek last summer after Uefa handed a disputed effort against St Joseph's in Europa League qualifying to team-mate Connor Goldson.

Barisic has started only four of Rangers' nine fixtures this season, with Jon Flanagan preferred for Thursday's 0-0 draw with Legia in Poland.

The 26-year-old curtailed his usual attacking instincts at Simple Digital Arena, contributing only one cross into the box compared to 19 supplied by captain James Tavernier on the opposite flank, but the man signed after starring against Rangers in the Europa league last summer provided the more crucial touch.

"I thought it was an outstanding set-piece - the technique and quality," Gerrard told Rangers TV. "I've seen it in training quite a few times and it's very nice to see it in a game to get his team-mates three important points."

The Englishman was content with the three points that ensured Rangers begin the Premiership season with three consecutive victories.

"I thought the players in the main were very good," he said. "We faced the challenge, we tried to probe and tried to make things happen.

"We are going to face that a lot. Sometimes you get the breakthrough early doors and the whole outlook changes, but the longer it goes on, the challenge becomes more difficult and St Mirren players get more belief.

"I have to credit the players for staying with it. Sometimes you have to get over the line in any way shape or form and it's took a magic set-piece today."

Gerrard was pleased to start what he views as an important week, when they can qualify for the Europa League group stage before a derby against the Scottish title holders, on a high.

"If you are a coach and a manager and you're not looking forward to a game like Legia in the second leg and an Old Firm game, you shouldn't be involved in the game," he said.

"Of course we're really looking forward to it. It's important we get the players recovered and ready and full of energy to come out the traps on Thursday."