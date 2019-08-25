Women's Premiership: Swifts fight back to draw with Blues and stay on top

Kirsty McGuinness doubled Linfield's lead early in the second half

Sion Swifts came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Linfield and stay on top of the Women's Premiership table.

Second half goals from Amy Boyle Carr and Ciara Grant mean the Swifts remain a point ahead of the Blues, who have played a game less.

Rebecca Bassett gave Linfield a sixth-minute and Kirsty McGuinness added the second just after the break.

It was a 22nd league goal of the season for leading scorer McGuinness.

The Swifts, with three games left to play in the race for the title, are at home to Cliftonville in their next outing on 4 September.

Linfield, with four to play, also face the Reds in their next match which will take place at Midgley Park a week later, on the same night Sion travel to Comber Rec.