Scotland Women: Erin Cuthbert and Fiona Brown miss Euro opener with Cyprus

Erin Cuthbert and Fiona Brown are important parts of Shelley Kerr's squad

Scotland will start their Women's Euro 2021 qualifying campaign without Erin Cuthbert after she and fellow forward Fiona Brown dropped out through injury.

Hibernian 19-year-olds Amy Muir and Jamie-Lee Napier have been called up as their replacements for Friday's match against Cyprus at Easter Road Stadium.

Chelsea's Cuthbert was one of the top performers in Scotland's disappointing debut at the World Cup finals.

The loss of Cuthbert, 21, and Brown, 24, is a blow to coach Shelley Kerr.

Scotland had already been denied the services of Fiorentina striker Lana Clelland and Liverpool winger Christie Murray through injury.

Brown plays for Rosengard in Sweden's top flight but missed the Damallsvenskan leaders' 1-1 draw away to Pitea on Sunday.

Cuthbert drops out despite Chelsea not starting their Women's Super League campaign until 8 September at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Napier has played in a variety of roles for Hibs and Scotland at youth level, including up front, while Muir, who is also uncapped, is primarily a midfielder.

Scotland are top seeds in Group E, which also contains Finland, Portugal and Albania.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Hibernian) Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo)

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Jen Beattie (Arsenal), Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals), Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City), Sophie Howard (Reading), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Rachel McLauchlan (Glasgow City), Joelle Murray (Hibernian), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot (Manchester United), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Lucy Graham (Everton), Sam Kerr (Glasgow City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Jo Love (Glasgow City), Amy Muir (Hibernian), Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards: Claire Emslie (Orlando Pride), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Abbi Grant (Birmingham City), Abi Harrison (Bristol City), Jamie-Lee Napier (Hibernian), Zoe Ness (Unattached), Jane Ross (Manchester United)