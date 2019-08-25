St Mirren 0-1 Rangers: Buddies close to striking addition

Junior Morias (left) missed a late chance as he made his St Mirren debut

Jim Goodwin is close to adding to his strike force despite expressing himself happy with the squad assembled since he took over as St Mirren manager.

Goodwin was speaking after Rangers left Paisley with the three points following a 1-0 win.

"I'm delighted with the squad I've got and, if the window was to close tomorrow, I would be confident of going ahead with that," he told BBC Scotland.

"But, if there's a player there better than we've got, we'll bring him in."

Goodwin has already signed two forwards this summer - Jonathan Obika, formerly of Oxford United, and Junior Morias from Northampton Town - in addition to Cody Cooke and Danny Mullen, who were signed last year.

But, while he is believed to be hopeful of adding another forward, it is the defence that earned most praise from the Irishman after the game against Rangers.

"I'm frustrated," Goodwin said. "It took a moment of brilliance for Rangers to eventually break us down.

"I felt, the longer the game went on, it was going to be a free-kick or a penalty that was going to win it because the back four and the midfield two in front of them were excellent.

"We worked all week on stopping Rangers playing through the middle of us and I thought we did that."

Rangers made the breakthrough when Borna Barisic curled in a free-kick after 60 minutes to leave St Mirren with three points from their opening three Scottish Premiership games after their failure to qualify from their League Cup group.

"I think we've come a long way in a short period of time," Goodwin said. "Obviously a lot was said about the Betfred and we know we didn't do well enough there.

"But I knew that, once we got the players in we needed, we'd be a lot better and, if you had offered us three draws against Hibs, Aberdeen and Rangers, we probably would have took it, so we are standing here with three points on the board.

"I should be pleased, but if we were standing here with five points on the board, I don't think anyone would argue too much about it."