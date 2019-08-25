Newcastle's Steve Bruce hopes win against Tottenham 'shuts people up'

Steve Bruce became Newcastle boss in July after leaving Championship side Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle's 1-0 win at Tottenham will "hopefully shut a few people up", says manager Steve Bruce.

Record signing Joelinton's first-half goal was enough for the Magpies to earn their first league win of the season.

Bruce, who replaced Rafael Benitez this summer, has been criticised by some fans since the start of the season.

"We have tried to quieten the storm. After two games, it's been hard to get that criticism. I hope that gives us a little a bit of time," Bruce said.

"It is only the first win but we have seen some big performances today."

An opening-day defeat by Arsenal was followed by a 3-1 loss to promoted side Norwich last week.

Following the match at Carrow Road, comments about the players' warm-up by defender Paul Dummett led fans to criticise aspects of Bruce's management, while former Newcastle striker Michael Chopra said that players did not know their jobs.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bruce added: "The only way we can respond to criticism is like that.

"We have had a tough week so we have had to respond in the right way and thankfully the players have.

"I mean, to say I 'cannot even do a warm-up' is mad. I have managed 900-odd games and over the years you would think there would be some sort of respect.

"I go back to the fact that whoever took over from Rafa Benitez was going to get the abuse. I hope that is a line in the sand."