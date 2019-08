From the section

Sergio Aguero scored twice as champions Manchester City eased to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday.

Tottenham, though, suffered a surprise 1-0 loss against Newcastle, who took all three points thanks to Joelinton's strike.

Wolves were held against Burnley, with Raul Jimenez's injury-time penalty snatching a point.

Burnley looked set to take all three thanks to Ashley Barnes' first-half strike.