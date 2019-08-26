Amy Muir withdraws from the Scotland squad a day after first call-up

Scotland U19s captain Amy Muir was set to feature for the full squad for the first time

Amy Muir has withdrawn from the Scotland Women's squad - due to being injured just 90 minutes after her first-ever call-up.

The Hibernian midfielder was forced off 50 minutes into Sunday's 7-1 win over Hearts in the Scottish Cup less than two hours after the Scottish FA announced her inclusion.

Team-mate Jamie-Lee Napier was also added for Friday's Euro 2021 qualifier with Cyprus.

"I'm really sad for Amy," said Napier.

"She's another one who has done really well at the U19 Championships in summer and then for Hibs in the Champions League, and she's done really well since she's been at Hibs. So I'm really gutted for her that she's picked up an injury."

Hibs head coach Grant Scott described Muir, who is the Scotland U19s captain, and Napier as "Rolls Royce players" as he lamented Muir's withdrawal.

"It was a poor challenge from where I was," said Scott. "It looked like Amy put the ball past her and the challenge comes in very late. I don't think there was any intent or malice, but it's just unfortunate that it was this week. It looks like a bad one.

"Amy and Jamie have a way of going about their business. They both live their lives really well and clean. They're so focused.

"It's early in their careers to get that kind of recognition, but probably most of us have been waiting for a national manager to do that periodically."

'I've really stepped up this year'

Hibs' Jamie-Lee Napier (right) is in the Scotland squad for the first time

Napier, 19, already has a Scottish Cup final hat-trick and Champions League goals on her CV, as well as starting all three of Scotland's games at the U19 European Championships in July.

She was described by head coach Scott as "special" as she helped Hibs top their Champions League qualifying group in Slovenia to set up a last-32 tie with Slavia Prague, and those performances have caught the eye of national coach Shelley Kerr.

Napier replaces the injured Erin Cuthbert and Fiona Brown in the squad.

"She's told me to come in, be relaxed, and do what I do and I'm really grateful for this opportunity," said Napier.

"It's been a great summer for me. Obviously playing at the European Championships on home soil - that was a massive thing for me early on.

"And then going away in the Champions League, getting my debut, getting three goals, it couldn't have gone any better. And then getting my first call-up at just such a young age, it's topped it off for me and I just want to go out, keeping working hard, and keep doing well.

"At the start of the year I wanted to add goals to my game and I feel like I've done that and I've really stepped up this year."