Celtic 3-1 Hearts: Craig Levein 'relaxed' about Premiership form

Conor Washington scores in Hearts' 3-1 defeat to Celtic

Craig Levein says he is "relaxed" about Hearts' start to the Scottish Premiership campaign despite his side sitting joint bottom of the table.

The Tynecastle side have not won a league match in 10 games stretching back to last season.

After Sunday's 3-1 defeat by Celtic, they sit with just one point from three games.

"This team are nearly there, but we need a little more from everybody," he told BBC Scotland.

"That's part of being the manager; you've got to worry about everything. But I'm relaxed about it.

"I know it was a hard fixture. We've come here and I'm probably more frustrated than I've ever been because I felt today we could have got something from this game."

Levein's side failed to get going at Celtic Park as their hosts continued their formidable domestic form.

Vakoun Issouf Bayo appeared to score twice for Celtic, but television pictures show the goals came off Hearts central defenders Christophe Berra and Craig Halkett.

Callum McGregor also netted for the Glasgow side, while Conor Washington pulled one back for Hearts.

"We did lose the ball in front of defence for the goal, so that's obviously quite frustrating," Levein said.

"We restricted Celtic to playing a lot of the time in big diagonals and snuffed out their short passes and movement, so I thought we were really good in that department.

"But it's all down to goals and if we do give Celtic goals then they'll beat us."