Italian Serie A
Hellas Verona1Bologna1

Sinisa Mihajlovic leads Bologna after six weeks of chemotherapy

Sinisa Mihajlovic
Sinisa Mihajlovic took charge of Bologna's Serie A match at Hellas Verona despite spending the last 41 nights on a cancer ward where he is having treatment for leukaemia

Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic made an emotional return to the dugout after being diagnosed with leukaemia just six weeks ago.

The 50-year-old Serb oversaw a 1-1 draw in Bologna's opening Serie A game of the season at Hellas Verona.

Mihajlovic, who has vowed to "win this battle", is having chemotherapy.

He promised his players he would be with them for the first game and he made it after spending the last 41 nights in hospital.

According to reports in Italy, Mihajlovic has kept up to date with events at the club by watching live videos of training sessions from the cancer ward of the Sant'Orsola Hospital in Bologna.

His official appearance was announced in a simple Twitter message by the club an hour before kick-off, while there were lots of messages of support - including one from Serie A rivals Napoli stating, "Forza Sinisa Mihajlovic".

There were also chants of supports from the visiting fans when Mihajlovic, looking physically weak, came out with his team at the start of the game.

The former Yugoslavia defender, who played for Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio and Inter Milan among others, returned to Bologna in January for his second spell in charge and guided them to a 10th place finish.

Line-ups

Hellas Verona

  • 1Silvestri
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 27DawidowiczBooked at 13mins
  • 5Faraoni
  • 8HendersonBooked at 18mins
  • 4Pinto Veloso
  • 88Lazovic
  • 14VerreSubstituted forS Amrabatat 49'minutes
  • 20ZaccagniSubstituted forBocchettiat 16'minutes
  • 66TutinoSubstituted forGünterat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Marrone
  • 11Pazzini
  • 15Bocchetti
  • 16Traore
  • 19Tupta
  • 21Günter
  • 22Berardi
  • 25Danzi
  • 33Empereur
  • 34S Amrabat
  • 96Radunovic
  • 98Adjapong

Bologna

  • 28Skorupski
  • 14Tomiyasu
  • 23Larangeira
  • 4DenswilBooked at 65mins
  • 35DijksBooked at 88mins
  • 99MichaelSubstituted forDzemailiat 77'minutes
  • 16Poli
  • 7Orsolini
  • 21Soriano
  • 10SansoneSubstituted forSantanderat 54'minutes
  • 24PalacioSubstituted forDestroat 70'minutesBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 1da Costa Júnior
  • 9Santander
  • 11Krejci
  • 13Bani
  • 15Mbaye
  • 17Skov Olsen
  • 22Destro
  • 25Corbo
  • 30Schouten
  • 31Dzemaili
  • 32Svanberg
  • 97Sarr
Referee:
Antonio Giua

Match Stats

Home TeamHellas VeronaAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home5
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Verona 1, Bologna 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Verona 1, Bologna 1.

Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Verona).

Attempt missed. Marco Faraoni (Verona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Bologna).

Marco Faraoni (Verona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Verona. Koray Günter replaces Gennaro Tutino.

Attempt missed. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andrea Poli.

Attempt blocked. Federico Santander (Bologna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mattia Destro.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Amir Rrahmani.

Attempt saved. Sofyan Amrabat (Verona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Santander.

Booking

Mattia Destro (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mattia Destro (Bologna).

Marash Kumbulla (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danilo (Bologna).

Gennaro Tutino (Verona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andrea Poli.

Attempt blocked. Roberto Soriano (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Santander.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Blerim Dzemaili replaces Kingsley Michael.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Marash Kumbulla.

Foul by Kingsley Michael (Bologna).

Liam Henderson (Verona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Mattia Destro replaces Rodrigo Palacio.

Foul by Andrea Poli (Bologna).

Sofyan Amrabat (Verona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Federico Santander (Bologna) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Riccardo Orsolini with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Sofyan Amrabat.

Hand ball by Marco Faraoni (Verona).

Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marco Faraoni (Verona).

Booking

Stefano Denswil (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stefano Denswil (Bologna).

Gennaro Tutino (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Federico Santander replaces Nicola Sansone.

Attempt missed. Andrea Poli (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nicola Sansone.

Attempt blocked. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Soriano.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 25th August 2019

  • Hellas VeronaHellas Verona1BolognaBologna1
  • UdineseUdinese1AC MilanAC Milan0
  • CagliariCagliari0BresciaBrescia1
  • RomaRoma3GenoaGenoa3
  • SampdoriaSampdoria0LazioLazio3
  • SPALSPAL2AtalantaAtalanta3
  • TorinoTorino2SassuoloSassuolo1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli11004313
2Juventus11001013
3Udinese11001013
4Atalanta00000000
5Bologna00000000
6Brescia00000000
7Cagliari00000000
8Genoa00000000
9Inter Milan00000000
10Lazio00000000
11Lecce00000000
12Roma00000000
13SPAL00000000
14Sampdoria00000000
15Sassuolo00000000
16Torino00000000
17Hellas Verona00000000
18Fiorentina100134-10
19AC Milan100101-10
20Parma100101-10
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories