Paris St-Germain 4-0 Toulouse: Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani injured in comfortable win

Kylian Mbappe, Paris St-Germain
Kylian Mbappe was forced off in the second half of PSG's comprehensive win over Toulouse

Paris St-Germain lost Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani to injury as the French champions comfortably beat Toulouse.

Cavani was forced off after 14 minutes, while Mbappe pulled up in the second half with a thigh problem.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - Cavani's replacement - broke the deadlock, before Mathieu Goncalves put through his own net.

Angel di Maria missed a penalty, but Choupo-Moting's second goal and a Marquinhos header sealed the win.

Thomas Tuchel's side are already without Brazil forward Neymar, who reportedly is not being considered for selection while his future remains in doubt.

The victory lifts PSG up to third in Ligue 1, behind Lyon and early leaders Rennes, who beat the champions 2-1 last weekend.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 31Dagba
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 22DialloSubstituted forThiago Silvaat 40'minutes
  • 14Bernat
  • 6Verratti
  • 27Gueye
  • 11Di María
  • 19Sarabia
  • 9CavaniSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 14'minutes
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forZagreat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Paredes
  • 12Meunier
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 30Bulka
  • 33Zagre

Toulouse

  • 30Reynet
  • 5Moreira
  • 2Amian
  • 19Diakite
  • 13GoncalvesSubstituted forSaidat 71'minutes
  • 12Sylla
  • 7Gradel
  • 17SangaréBooked at 56mins
  • 21VainqueurSubstituted forDosseviat 60'minutes
  • 27Makengo
  • 20KoulourisSubstituted forLeya Isekaat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Goicoechea
  • 6Sidibe
  • 10Leya Iseka
  • 11Boisgard
  • 14Dossevi
  • 15Isimat-Mirin
  • 25Said
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamToulouse
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home21
Away3
Shots on Target
Home11
Away0
Corners
Home12
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Toulouse 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Toulouse 0.

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse).

Foul by Arthur Zagre (Paris Saint Germain).

Jean-Victor Makengo (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Toulouse 0. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Baptiste Reynet.

Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Colin Dagba.

Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse).

Attempt missed. Wesley Said (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Max-Alain Gradel with a cross.

Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Arthur Zagre (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse).

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Toulouse 0. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Marco Verratti.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Alphonse Areola tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Toulouse. Wesley Said replaces Mathieu Goncalves.

Penalty saved! Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR Decision: Penalty Paris Saint Germain.

Delay in match (Paris Saint Germain). VAR checking.

Penalty conceded by Mathieu Goncalves (Toulouse) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Arthur Zagre replaces Kylian Mbappé because of an injury.

Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse).

Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

Jean-Victor Makengo (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Toulouse. Aaron Leya Iseka replaces Efthymios Koulouris.

Substitution

Substitution, Toulouse. Mathieu Dossevi replaces William Vainqueur.

Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).

Steven Moreira (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse).

Goal!

Own Goal by Mathieu Goncalves, Toulouse. Paris Saint Germain 2, Toulouse 0.

Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 25th August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rennes33005149
2Lyon22009096
3PSG32018266
4Nice22004226
5Angers320167-16
6Brest31203215
7Saint-Étienne21103214
8Reims31112114
9Bordeaux31114404
10Metz31114404
11Nantes31113304
12Toulouse311125-34
13Lille21012203
14Amiens310234-13
15Strasbourg302113-22
16Montpellier201112-11
17Marseille201102-21
18Nîmes301237-41
19Monaco301228-61
20Dijon300315-40
View full French Ligue 1 table

