Paris St-Germain 4-0 Toulouse: Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani injured in comfortable win

Kylian Mbappe was forced off in the second half of PSG's comprehensive win over Toulouse

Paris St-Germain lost Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani to injury as the French champions comfortably beat Toulouse.

Cavani was forced off after 14 minutes, while Mbappe pulled up in the second half with a thigh problem.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - Cavani's replacement - broke the deadlock, before Mathieu Goncalves put through his own net.

Angel di Maria missed a penalty, but Choupo-Moting's second goal and a Marquinhos header sealed the win.

Thomas Tuchel's side are already without Brazil forward Neymar, who reportedly is not being considered for selection while his future remains in doubt.

The victory lifts PSG up to third in Ligue 1, behind Lyon and early leaders Rennes, who beat the champions 2-1 last weekend.