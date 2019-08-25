Match ends, Barcelona 5, Real Betis 2.
Barcelona 5-2 Real Betis: Antoine Griezmann hits two to seal first La Liga win
Antoine Griezmann marked his home league debut for Barcelona with his first competitive goals for the club as Real Betis were well beaten in La Liga.
Griezmann, signed in July for £107m, swept in to equalise Nabil Fekir's opener, then bent in a lovely second five minutes after half-time.
Carles Perez, with his first senior goal, added a third for Barca, beaten at Athletic Bilbao a week ago.
Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal made it 5-1 before Loren's stunning consolation.
Griezmann, signed at great expense from Atletico Madrid, was under pressure to perform after a poor display on his competitive debut against Bilbao, especially with fellow forwards Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele all absent through injury.
Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for their former striker Neymar - who has not played for Paris St-Germain this season because of the uncertainty over his future.
Griezmann struggled to get into the match early on, and when Fekir steered in his first Betis goal from Loren's pass in the 15th minute, there were concerns that Barca might be on course to start their title defence with two successive defeats.
Those worries, though, started to disappear once Griezmann stretched to touch in Sergi Roberto's chip four minutes before half-time.
The France striker appear to score a little untidily with his shin, but the goal got his confidence going, and he struck again by curling a fine shot into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area after being set up by Roberto.
Perez, making only his third senior Barca appearance, had scuffed wide an earlier chance on his weaker right foot, but proved ruthless on his left from 18 yards following Nelson Semedo's cut-back from the right.
Alba swept in a fourth - Barca's third in 10 second-half minutes - having charged forward from left-back to take on Sergio Busquets' through pass, and substitute Vidal stretched to lift a shot into the roof of the net for the fifth, with fine build-up play from Perez and Griezmann.
Loren blasted a shot into the top corner almost immediately for a second Betis goal, but Barcelona could have had more.
Ansu Fati, the second-youngest first-team player in Barcelona's history at 16 years 298 days, impressed after coming on as a second-half substitute, steering one shot just wide and setting up Griezmann for a hat-trick chance, which the striker saw pushed out by goalkeeper Dani Martin.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3PiquéBooked at 32mins
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 20Roberto
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forVidalat 74'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 27PérezSubstituted forFatiat 78'minutes
- 17Griezmann
- 12RafinhaSubstituted forFirpoat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 8Arthur
- 22Vidal
- 23Umtiti
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
- 31Fati
Real Betis
- 13Martín Fernández
- 22Leite de Souza Junior
- 5Bartra
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 6Pedraza
- 10CanalesSubstituted forLainezat 75'minutes
- 18GuardadoSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 61'minutes
- 14William CarvalhoBooked at 90mins
- 11TelloSubstituted forKaptoumat 61'minutes
- 16Morón
- 8Fekir
Substitutes
- 3García Fernández
- 7Juanmi
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 20Lainez
- 21Kaptoum
- 23Mandi
- 30Rebollo
- Referee:
- José Luis González González
- Attendance:
- 79,159
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 5, Real Betis 2.
Offside, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Júnior Firpo.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Dani Martín.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Anssumane Fati with a cross.
Booking
William Carvalho (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).
Foul by Júnior Firpo (Barcelona).
Diego Lainez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Anssumane Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Clément Lenglet.
Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).
Offside, Barcelona. Anssumane Fati tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Offside, Real Betis. Marc Bartra tries a through ball, but Loren Morón is caught offside.
Foul by Júnior Firpo (Barcelona).
Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Júnior Firpo replaces Rafinha.
Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Wilfrid Kaptoum (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 5, Real Betis 2. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Anssumane Fati replaces Carles Pérez.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 5, Real Betis 1. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Emerson (Real Betis).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Diego Lainez replaces Sergio Canales.
Carles Pérez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Real Betis).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal replaces Sergio Busquets.
Attempt blocked. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joaquín.
Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Emerson (Real Betis).
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).