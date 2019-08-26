NI League Cup: Jeffrey challenges Ballymena to repeat cup runs

Ballymena United lost 1-0 to Linfield in last season's League Cup final at Windsor Park

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has challenged his side to repeat their runs to the last three NI League Cup finals as they host Newington YC in the second round at the Showgrounds.

The Sky Blues beat Carrick Rangers in the February 2017 decider, before losing to Dungannon Swifts and Linfield in the subsequent two finals.

"It is a competition we have enjoyed in recent seasons," outlined Jeffrey.

"Can we start that journey again? That's the challenge for my players."

The Sky Blues will be keen to bounce back against the NIFL Intermediate Premier League side after suffering a last-gasp league defeat to Glentoran on Saturday.

"We have to lick our wounds and be at our best to make sure we progress. We expect a tough challenge," added Jeffrey.

13 ties on Tuesday evening

A total of 13 second-round ties are up for decision on Tuesday night, with Institute playing PSNI on Wednesday evening.

The match between Ballinamallard United and holders Linfield has been postponed because of the Blues' Europa League exploits while Crusaders have been awarded a bye into the next round because their opponents Lurgan Celtic have withdrawn from the Premier Intermediate League.

Many of the Premiership managers will be expected to rotate their squads and make changes for the encounters with lower-league opposition.

Early-season top-flight strugglers Warrenpoint Town will be wary of being on the wrong end of an upset when they entertain H&W Welders at Milltown, while Glentoran also face Championship opposition in the form of Ballyclare Comrades.

Coleraine come up against Championship Two outfit Annagh United while Dungannon Swifts are at home to Dergview and Larne play Lisburn Distillery at Inver Park.

Carrick Rangers travel to Bangor, Glenavon host Portstewart and Cliftonville travel to Moyola Park.

Unbeaten Championship pacesetters Dundela and Loughgall have both been handed home ties, the east Belfast side taking on Tobermore United and the county Armagh club coming up against Newry City.

The remaining ties on Tuesday night see Limavady United play Ards and Portadown face Dollingstown.

Bet McLean League Cup second round - Tuesday 27 August - 19:45 BST Ballymena United v Newington YC Bangor v Carrick Rangers Coleraine v Annagh Utd Dundela v Tobermore Utd Dungannon Swifts v Dergview Glenavon v Portstewart Glentoran v Ballyclare Comrades Larne v Lisburn Distillery Limavady United v Ards Loughgall v Newry City Moyola Park v Cliftonville Portadown v Dollingstown Warrenpoint Town v H&W Welders