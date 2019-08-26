Europa League - Qualifying Play-offs - 2nd Leg
FK Qarabag17:00Linfield
Venue: Tofik Bakhramov Stadium

Europa League: FK Qarabag v Linfield (Thu)

Mark Stafford scored once and Shayne Lavery twice in Linfield's 3-2 first-leg win
Mark Stafford scored once and Shayne Lavery twice in Linfield's 3-2 first-leg win

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live video stream and text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew says the odds remain heavily stacked against his side making the Europa League group stages despite their 3-2 first-leg play-off win over FK Qarabag last week.

Shayne Lavery scored twice as the Irish Premiership champions dramatically saw off the Azerbaijani side in Belfast.

"We've given ourselves an opportunity and have something to fight for in the second leg," said Mulgrew.

"That was the aim although the odds are still massively stacked against us."

Linfield would benefit to the tune of an estimated £4m were they to overcome the Azerbaijan champions on aggregate over the two legs.

"To beat a team of that calibre was very special and to go out there with something to play for is a great achievement in itself," added the Linfield skipper.

"I don't think anyone would have expected Linfield to get this far but the way the format is now with the losers of the early Champions League rounds dropping into the Europa League it gives clubs like ourselves two bites at the cherry and we've taken full advantage of it this year.

"We have a big opportunity to make history and make our dreams come true. We are very proud of what we have achieved so far. Can we repeat it in the second leg? Who knows?"

Jamie Mulgrew
Jamie Mulgrew believes Linfield go into the second leg as underdogs

'Sensational' Lavery

Former Everton player Lavery was the star turn for Linfield at Windsor Park last Thursday night, the second of his two goals a brilliant individual strike to put the Blues 3-1 ahead.

Magaye Gueye's injury-time penalty reduced Qarabag's deficit ahead of this week's second leg.

"Shayne has made a huge impression in a short space of time. He's taking full advantage of the opportunity he has got with us and he has been sensational," said Mulgrew of the Northern Ireland Under-21 international.

"We all knew the quality he possesses and a lot of people were surprised he was coming back to our league and coming back to us. If he continues to do well for us who knows where that could take him.

"Shayne has come into our squad with a great attitude and has fitted in perfectly - he works hard and has all the attributes to become a super footballer.

"If he continues playing the way he has been he might move back across the water sooner rather than later, unfortunately for us."

