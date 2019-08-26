Kylian Mbappe & Edinson Cavani: Paris St-Germain pair injured

Kylian Mbappe has scored one goal in PSG's first three games of the season, with Edinson Cavani scoring twice

Paris St-Germain forwards Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe will be out for four and three weeks respectively.

They came off during Sunday's 4-0 Ligue 1 win over Toulouse, with Cavani injuring his hip and Frenchman Mbappe, 20, picking up a hamstring problem.

Both players will miss at least two league games for the French champions.

However, Uruguayan Cavani, 32, may be fit in time for PSG's opening Champions League group match on 17 or 18 September.

Neymar is suspended for the first three games of this season's competition, although the 27-year-old Brazil forward has been linked with a return to Barcelona before the European transfer window closes on 2 September.

Cavani will be unavailable for Uruguay's friendlies against Costa Rica and the United States, while Mbappe will miss France's home Euro 2020 qualifiers against Albania and Andorra.