African Champions League: Tanzania's Simba suffer early exit

Simba of Tanzania were shock preliminary round casualties in the African Champions League on Sunday, losing on away goals to UD Songo of Mozambique after a 1-1 draw in the second leg in Dar es Salaam.

Luis Miquissone gave Songo an early lead which made it 1-0 overall to the visitors after the first leg had ended 0-0.

Tanzania international Erasto Nyoni gave the home fans some late hope when he levelled from the penalty spot three minutes from time.

It was not enough for the East African side whose ambitions for continental success were thwarted at an early stage.

Also on Sunday, there were mixed fortunes for Nigerian clubs as Enyimba triumphed and Kano Pillars were eliminated.

Forced to play behind closed doors because of issues with their stadium, Enyimba crushed Rahimo of Burkina Faso 5-0 in Aba.

Enyimba qualified 5-1 on aggregate and face Al Hilal of Sudan next month for a place in the group phase.

Reuben Bala and Stanley Dimgba bagged braces for Enyimba, the only Nigerian club to win the Champions League, and one of only four teams to achieve back-to-back titles.

Early and late goals gave Asante Kotoko of Ghana a 2-0 victory over Kano Pillars, a 4-3 overall win and a last-32 showdown with fellow former African champions Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia.

Kelvin Andoh netted for the Kumasi outfit after just three minutes and they struck again 10 minutes from time when Emmanuel Gyamfi completed a well executed move.

