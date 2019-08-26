Stephen Garrett: Cliftonville winger made available to other clubs

Stephen Garrett is set to being a nine-year spell at Solitude to an end

Stephen Garrett is available to speak to other clubs after discussions between the winger and Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin.

The 32-year-old joined the Reds from Newry City in 2010 and helped the Solitude club to two league titles in 2013 and 2014.

Garrett also enjoyed four straight League Cup successes during a successful spell for the Reds.

He has scored 41 goals in 292 appearances for Cliftonville.

"Following discussions between the manager and Stephen Garrett, it has been mutually agreed that Stephen is available to speak to other clubs," said Cliftonville.

Garrett, who played for Linfield before moving to Newry, has struggled for first-team opportunities recently.