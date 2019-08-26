Super Swifts, goals galore and Larne bounce back - five things we noticed

Media playback is not supported on this device Bradley sees red as Stute hold Coleraine

Despite there only being five games in this weekend's Irish Premiership, Saturday certainly didn't lack any drama.

Plenty of goals, managers falling out, wonder strikes and some more surprises.

BBC Sport NI pick out five talking points from this weekend's action.

Dungannon flying's start

We've said it before and we'll say it again. What a job Kris Lindsay is doing at Dungannon Swifts.

Second to Crusaders only on goal difference and unbeaten so far. The Swifts are flying after their 2-1 win over Mid-Ulster rivals Glenavon on Saturday.

When the former Irish League stalwart replaced Rodney McAree, there was a quiet buzz around Stangmore Park that Lindsay could be their key man.

After all, he had patiently been learning his trade under Glenavon player/boss Gary Hamilton, and knows the league as good as anyone.

If you consider that they have lost players like Chris Hegarty, Alex Moore, Ryan Harpur and Jarlath O'Rourke in 2019, it only highlights further the job that Lindsay has done at Stangmore Park.

Opportunity for Linfield

While Linfield's European exploits have been an amazing achievement (and which may not be over just yet), the backlog of games could prove to be tricky when they return to domestic action.

However, no one is running away at the top of the table, giving Linfield the chance to catch up quickly when their focus turns back to the Irish League.

An off-colour performance against Coleraine was understandable with their attention elsewhere, and if the Blues can carry momentum from their European campaign onto the domestic front then the rest of the league better beware.

With their game against Larne next Monday also pushed back, the Blues will have only played two games with their rivals sitting on five. Many teams would rather have points on the board, but it will give a motivated Linfield something to aim for.

Glentoran's resilience

Much has been made of the new set-up at Glentoran, but on the evidence so far this season, they east Belfast side look like they'll be extremely hard to beat.

Mick McDermott has been clever in the transfer market, and the Glens will only get stronger as their new recruits settle and adjust to life in the Irish League.

It's hard to believe that their win over Ballymena United was their first victory of the campaign, but boy did they have to dig deep to do it.

They also fought back against Coleraine from two goals down before being stunned by the Swifts the following weekend.

On the evidence so far, they may not be ready to return to their glory days just yet, but they look like they could beat anyone on their day and could certainly play a role in the destination of the Gibson Cup.

Larne bounce back

All eyes were on the Inver Park side after a rather humbling defeat at the hands of Ballymena United, but they answered any questions that were put their way at Seaview on Saturday.

A 2-2 draw with Crusaders only tells half the story. Tiernan Lynch's outfit also missed a penalty through David McDaid and Johnny McMurray somehow failed to find the target from three yards out.

McMurray's first-half equaliser may have been fortunate, but Larne were matching the heavily-fancied Crues for most of the game.

Sean Graham's goal was a smasher and Larne could easily have travelled back up the A8 with all three points.

They're still learning their trade in the top flight, but they have the spark and talent to beat anyone in the league - it's just a question of when, rather than if, they can find the consistency to challenge at the sharp end.

Goals galore

Good luck to whoever has to pick goal of the month for August. Three weekends in and we've seen some fabulous strikes to silence "the Irish League is rubbish" brigade.

Mark Randall seems to be starting a competition of his own, while Jonny Addis' belter against Larne will live long in the memory.

Andy McGrory, Mark Patton and Sean Graham submitted their entries this weekend with three superb efforts.

And there are still four more games before the end of the month. We don't envy whoever makes the call here.

You can watch the best of the weekend's action in the NIFL Irish Premiership Highlights show here.