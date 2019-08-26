Thulani Serero: UAE's Al Jazira turn to South African midfielder for success

South Africa international Thulani Serero moves to the United Arab Emirates from Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem

United Arab Emirates (UAE) club Al Jazira are hoping new signing, South Africa international Thulani Serero, will help bring success back to the pride of Abu Dhabi.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who signed a two-year deal after passing a medical, has left Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem for an undisclosed fee.

The arrival of Serero, who has previously played for Ajax Cape Town in his native country and European giants Ajax Amsterdam, reflects Al Jazira's ambitions to be a competitive force according to chairman, Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi.

"Serero is an exceptionally talented player who has plenty of experience of playing in the top-level," he told the club website.

"With his skills and abilities, we are confident that he will not only strengthen Al Jazira's squad for the upcoming season but also play a vital role that will help the club be successful."

Capped 37 times by his country, Serero is excited about playing in the UAE Pro-League and about following in the footsteps of former world footballer of the year, Liberia's George Weah.

"Al Jazira has a rich history, with African legend George Weah among the great stars to have played for this club," said Serero.

"I am excited to be working under another great Dutch coach in Jurgen Streppel. With his ideas and coaching philosophy, together as a team, we can help Al Jazira be a competitive side."

After being overlooked for Bafana Bafana's opening qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, he was recalled in late November.

He played for his country at the 2013 Nations Cup on home soil and his solitary appearance at the recent tournament in Egypt came against Morocco in the final group game.