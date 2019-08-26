Monday's National League reports

AFC Fylde 0-0 Harrogate Town

Jon Stead had a second-half goal ruled out as AFC Fylde and Harrogate drew 0-0.

Veteran striker Stead thought he had won it for Town with 17 minutes left when he latched on to a Kyle Jameson pass back and curled home left-footed.

The linesman saw fit to flag, though, and there was no goal.

Harrogate could count themselves unlucky twice more. Jack Muldoon hit the post 16 minutes in and Warren Burrell's overhead kick with nine minutes left hit the bar.

Home keeper James Montgomery also twice denied Alex Bradley but there would be no breakthrough.]

Report supplied by PA Media.

Aldershot Town 1-1 Sutton United

Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong claimed a dramatic injury-time equaliser as Aldershot snatched a 1-1 draw with Sutton in the National League.

Substitute Berkeley-Agyepong slotted home four minutes into added time at the end of a goalmouth scramble to spare the Shots suffering a fifth defeat from seven.

The hosts' difficult start to the campaign looked set to continue when U's midfielder Jamie Collins converted an 83rd-minute penalty following Robbie Tinkler's foul on Aaron Jarvis.

Ten minutes of stoppage time were played at the end of an evenly-matched first half at the Recreation Ground after Sutton's Daniel Matsuzaka was carried off on a stretcher following a collision and replaced by goalscorer Collins.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Barnet 2-2 Torquay United

Barnet came from two goals down to earn a point at home to Torquay in the National League thanks to Jack Taylor's late strike which snatched a 2-2 draw.

The visitors looked on course for a third-straight win as they went in at half-time two goals up following Jean-Yves Koue Niate's fifth-minute opener and a fine long-range finish from Armani Little on the half-hour mark.

But the Bees fought back after the interval and pulled a goal back through Ephron Mason-Clark's effort.

The home fans were then treated to an 88th-minute equaliser as Taylor collected a pass from Mason-Clark before slotting a low finish past Lucas Covolan to earn a share of the spoils.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Barrow 1-2 Halifax Town

FC Halifax kept their impressive early-season form going with a 2-1 National League comeback win at Barrow.

Lewis Hardcastle gave Barrow the perfect start with a superb second-minute strike and John Rooney and Scott Quigley had chances to double the Bluebirds' lead before half-time.

But Halifax levelled two minutes after the break as Tobi Sho-Silva's blocked effort fell straight to Liam Nolan, who finished calmly past Joel Dixon.

Halifax's winner came from the penalty spot on the hour when Jeff King was felled and summer signing Liam McAlinden slotted home.

McAlinden was at the centre of things as the Shaymen chased a third, but Quigley twice threatened a Barrow equaliser before Town were finally able to celebrate victory.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Boreham Wood 1-2 Ebbsfleet United

Ebbsfleet held off a brave effort from the 10 men of Boreham Wood to claim a 2-1 National League victory.

The hosts at Meadow Park were up against it from the start, with Femi Ilesanmi sent off inside three minutes for fouling Lawrie Wilson on the edge of the box to deny a goalscoring opportunity.

James Ball's long-range strike and Gozie Ugwu's unmarked header put Ebbsfleet 2-0 up with barely a quarter of an hour on the clock.

As they sought a decisive third early in the second half, John Goddard's free-kick hit the crossbar and Ugwu had a goal disallowed for handball. The striker was then booked after he appeared to catch Tom Champion with an elbow.

Despite toiling, a man short, in temperatures which led to a first-half drinks break, Wood got themselves back into the game, first hitting the frame of the goal themselves before substitute Tyrone Marsh won and converted a penalty.

But despite a series of late corners, with goalkeeper David Gregory joining the attack, it was not to be as Fleet held out.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Dagenham & Redbridge 3-2 Yeovil Town

Joe Quigley struck deep into injury time to give Dagenham a 3-2 National League win against Yeovil at Victoria Road.

It looked like the points would be shared but Quigley popped up at the far post to head home James Dobson's cross.

All the goals came in the second half, with Rhys Murphy heading the Visitors in front shortly after the restart. Goals from Quigley and Manny Onariase turned the game on its head but Yeovil equalised after 82 minutes through Matt Worthington.

It stayed that way until the fifth minute of time added on at the end of the match when Quigley netted his second goal of the afternoon.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Dover Athletic 1-2 Woking

Toby Edser's late goal earned a 2-1 win for Woking at 10-man Dover in the National League.

The midfielder curled in a fine strike from the edge of the area with three minutes left.

Dover had Kurtis Cumberbatch sent off after just 17 minutes when he shoved Shaun Donnellan.

Ricky Modeste put the hosts ahead, but Jake Hyde headed Woking level after half-an-hour.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Hartlepool United 4-2 Wrexham

Gime Toure and Liam Noble both scored twice as Hartlepool claimed a first home win of the season with a 4-2 victory over 10-man Wrexham in the National League.

The visitors opened the scoring in fortuitous circumstances after 38 minutes when Akil Wright's shot from distance took a huge deflection and nestled in the corner.

Noble brought a fine save from Christian Dibble as Hartlepool responded, and they pulled level in the closing stages of the first half with forward Toure heading in from a corner.

Pools were awarded a penalty at the start of the second half after Noble was held down in the area by Shaun Pearson and the midfielder stepped up to score.

Noble grabbed his second of the game to make it 3-1 shortly afterwards with a superb strike from 15 yards, but Wrexham were straight back into the game when Bobby Grant scored from the spot.

Hartlepool restored their two-goal cushion on the hour when Noble crossed for Toure to head in from close range and the Dragons were then reduced to 10 men for Jake Lawlor's foul on Jason Kennedy.

Mark Kitching and Luke James brought decent saves from Dibble, but Pools had to settle for four.

Report supplied by PA Media

Maidenhead United 1-2 Bromley

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild scored twice as unbeaten Bromley came from behind to record a fourth straight National League win at the expense of hosts Maidenhead.

Maidenhead would go on to lose 2-1 but dominated the first half, with Shamir Fenelon side-footing wide early on and Marc-Anthony Okoye putting in a goal-line block to keep out a Joe Ellul header.

Bromley went close through Michael Klass shortly after half-time but it was Maidenhead who made the breakthrough, Fenelon setting up Josh Smile to score in the 65th minute.

The Ravens pushed back aggressively and were level in the 77th minute when Hackett-Fairchild slotted home past Taye Ashby-Hammond.

Then, moments after Danny Whitehall was denied a Maidenhead winner by a stunning save from Mark Cousins with five minutes remaining, Hackett-Fairchild notched at the other end.

Report supplied by PA Media

Notts County 5-1 Chorley

Notts County stretched their unbeaten run to four matches with a resounding 5-1 National League victory at home to struggling Chorley.

The visitors, who have now failed to win any of their opening seven matches, took the lead after nine minutes through Lewis Baines' powerful header from Alex Newby's delivery.

But Nathan Tyson's first goal for County levelled the scores on the half-hour mark after Michael Doyle's cross was headed back across goal for the forward to hammer home.

County then struck two quick-fire goals after the break. Enzio Boldewijn cut in from the right wing and curled in left-footed after 49 minutes, before Kristian Dennis rattled in an effort from the edge of the area.

Wes Thomas replaced Tyson after an hour and within five minutes had also notched his first goal for the Magpies, finishing from close range after Dennis' shot was parried by Billy Crellin.

The former Bournemouth and Birmingham winger then scored his second, rifling in a powerful strike after 71 minutes.

Report supplied by PA Media

Stockport County 2-0 Chesterfield

Chesterfield are still searching for their first win of the National League season after losing 2-0 at Stockport.

The Spireites started the brighter of the two sides and dominated much of the first half, with Laurence Maguire twice going close.

The Chesterfield defender, brother of Manchester United's Harry, fizzed a deflected effort just wide after 19 minutes and headed over from close range eight minutes before half-time.

The visitors were made to pay for their wasted chances as Elliot Osborne opened the scoring for County with a deflected effort a minute after the restart.

Stockport almost doubled their lead after 51 minutes but Jake Kirby's bending strike flew narrowly wide.

The Hatters sealed the victory in the 79th minute courtesy of substitute Nyal Bell, who curled a shot from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Solihull Moors v Eastleigh

