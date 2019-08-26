Dundee United: Lawrence Shankland gives Terrors belief - Neilson

Lawrence Shankland has already scored nine goals in seven games as a Dundee United player

Prolific Lawrence Shankland is inspiring Dundee United with his goals and graft, says manager Robbie Neilson.

The striker, 24, has scored nine goals in seven matches since signing from Scottish Championship foes Ayr United.

United top the table with three wins from three, and host rivals Dundee, three places below them, on Friday.

"He scores goals and he gives the rest of the players, the club, and the fans belief that we will go and win games," Neilson said of Shankland.

"But he hasn't done it single-handedly. There's been a lot of effort from our players, a lot of assists, a hard work-rate, defensive work - it's important that it's a team.

"One of the key things about Lawrence is that he embraces that, he understands that, he doesn't have an ego. He works hard and if the guy who scores goals works hard there's no excuse for the others."