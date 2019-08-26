Inter Milan 4-0 Leece: Lukaku scores on Serie A debut

Romelu Lukaku scored in the 60th minute of Inter's opening Serie A match of the season

Romelu Lukaku scored on his Serie A debut for Inter Milan as they convincingly beat 10-man Leece.

The Belgian striker, signed by Inter for a club record 80m euros (£74m) from Manchester United on 8 August, tapped in the third goal in the 60th minute.

Marcelo Brozovic curled Inter's opener and Stefano Sensi's drive made it 2-0.

Antonio Candreva's 30-yard drive completed the victory after Leece's Diego farias had been sent off for a nasty looking challenge.

Lukaku, who hit 42 goals in 96 games for United after joining from Everton for £75m in July 2017, has now scored on his league debut for each of his past four clubs.