Match ends, Inter Milan 4, Lecce 0.
Inter Milan 4-0 Leece: Lukaku scores on Serie A debut
-
- From the section European Football
Romelu Lukaku scored on his Serie A debut for Inter Milan as they convincingly beat 10-man Leece.
The Belgian striker, signed by Inter for a club record 80m euros (£74m) from Manchester United on 8 August, tapped in the third goal in the 60th minute.
Marcelo Brozovic curled Inter's opener and Stefano Sensi's drive made it 2-0.
Antonio Candreva's 30-yard drive completed the victory after Leece's Diego farias had been sent off for a nasty looking challenge.
Lukaku, who hit 42 goals in 96 games for United after joining from Everton for £75m in July 2017, has now scored on his league debut for each of his past four clubs.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 13Ranocchia
- 37Skriniar
- 87Candreva
- 8VecinoSubstituted forBarellaat 66'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 12SensiSubstituted forGagliardiniat 73'minutes
- 18Asamoah
- 10MartínezBooked at 40minsSubstituted forPolitanoat 78'minutes
- 9Lukaku
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 11Dimarco
- 16Politano
- 19Lazaro
- 20Valero
- 23Barella
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 30Esposito
- 46Berni
- 95Bastoni
Lecce
- 21Vasconcellos Ferreira
- 29RispoliSubstituted forBenzarat 72'minutes
- 5Lucioni
- 13Rossettini
- 27Calderoni
- 4PetriccioneBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMancosuat 61'minutes
- 77Tachtsidis
- 10Falco
- 37Majer
- 19La MantiaSubstituted forFariasat 61'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 9LapadulaBooked at 52mins
Substitutes
- 2Riccardi
- 3Vera
- 6Benzar
- 7Haye
- 8Mancosu
- 11Shakhov
- 17Farias
- 20Dubickas
- 23Tabanelli
- 39Dell'Orco
- 95Bleve
- Referee:
- Federico La Penna
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 4, Lecce 0.
Dangerous play by Matteo Politano (Inter Milan).
Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Lecce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Inter Milan. Danilo D'Ambrosio tries a through ball, but Marcelo Brozovic is caught offside.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Romario Benzar.
Attempt missed. Zan Majer (Lecce) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Calderoni.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 4, Lecce 0. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Attempt missed. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Lecce. Conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Attempt blocked. Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Lecce) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Inter Milan. Matteo Politano tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Politano replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Dismissal
Diego Farias (Lecce) is shown the red card.
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Farias (Lecce).
Offside, Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku tries a through ball, but Antonio Candreva is caught offside.
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Farias (Lecce).
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Calderoni (Lecce).
Attempt missed. Marco Mancosu (Lecce) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Diego Farias.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Stefano Sensi.
Substitution
Substitution, Lecce. Romario Benzar replaces Andrea Rispoli.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Zan Majer (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku with a cross.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Filippo Falco (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella replaces Matías Vecino.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Panagiotis Tachtsidis.
Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross.
Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stefano Sensi following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Fabio Lucioni.
Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Lecce. Diego Farias replaces Andrea La Mantia.
Substitution
Substitution, Lecce. Marco Mancosu replaces Jacopo Petriccione.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 3, Lecce 0. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.