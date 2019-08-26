Tuesday's back pages

Mirror
Harry Kane squeezes on the Mirror's Ashes-dominated back page
Express
Amid the Ashes celebrations, the Daily Express reports on Bolton teetering on the brink of liquidation
Times
Bolton also make the Times back page, along with a report on Luke Shaw's injury troubles at Manchester United
Star
The Daily Star reports that Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is unhappy over a lack of game time
I paper
The i paper features Jurgen Klopp discussing his long-term Liverpool future

