Notts County 0-0 Solihull Moors

Solihull Moors brought their three-match losing run to an end with a drab goalless draw at Notts County.

The Magpies, who have won just twice in their opening nine games, remain in mid-table while the Moors are clinging onto a top-seven place.

The first half at Meadow Lane was high on endeavour but low on clear-cut chances for either side.

County winger Enzio Boldewijn came close to opening the scoring when his curling effort was superbly saved by Solihull keeper Ryan Boot.

Jamey Osborne almost gave the Moors the perfect start to the second half but his free-kick crashed off the crossbar.

Damien McCrory thought he had won it in added time for County, however he headed over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

