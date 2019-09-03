Match ends, Notts County 0, Solihull Moors 0.
Notts County 0-0 Solihull Moors
Solihull Moors brought their three-match losing run to an end with a drab goalless draw at Notts County.
The Magpies, who have won just twice in their opening nine games, remain in mid-table while the Moors are clinging onto a top-seven place.
The first half at Meadow Lane was high on endeavour but low on clear-cut chances for either side.
County winger Enzio Boldewijn came close to opening the scoring when his curling effort was superbly saved by Solihull keeper Ryan Boot.
Jamey Osborne almost gave the Moors the perfect start to the second half but his free-kick crashed off the crossbar.
Damien McCrory thought he had won it in added time for County, however he headed over the bar with the goal at his mercy.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Notts County
- 1Slocombe
- 18Graham
- 16Kelly-Evans
- 4RoseBooked at 45mins
- 3McCrory
- 5Turner
- 8Doyle
- 6O'BrienBooked at 90mins
- 7Thomas
- 11BoldewijnBooked at 48minsSubstituted forDennisat 66'minutes
- 14Wootton
Substitutes
- 9Dennis
- 13Rawlinson
- 15Booty
- 17Bakayogo
- 28Fitzsimons
Solihull Moors
- 1Boot
- 24Howe
- 2WilliamsBooked at 5mins
- 7Osborne
- 4StorerBooked at 90mins
- 3ReckordBooked at 81mins
- 6Gudger
- 8Carter
- 11HawkridgeSubstituted forHancoxat 87'minutes
- 13BlissettBooked at 58mins
- 14NichollsSubstituted forStensonat 62'minutesBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 5Daly
- 10Hancox
- 22Vaughan
- 23Stenson
- 28Rowley
- Referee:
- Daniel Middleton
- Attendance:
- 4,152
