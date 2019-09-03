Chesterfield 2-3 FC Halifax Town

Halifax went top of the National League with victory at winless Chesterfield.

Jamie Allen, a summer signing from Dover, put the visitors ahead in the eighth minute with a shot into the far corner.

Tobi Sho-Silva was denied by Spireites keeper Luke Coddington and Cameron King hit the bar before Halifax did make it 2-0 in the 33rd minute when defender Nathan Clarke headed in via a deflection.

King added a third a minute into the second half but Mike Fondop-Talom, against his former club, made it five goals in as many appearances this season with a volley three minutes later.

Joe Rowley set up a grandstand finish by reducing the deficit to one a minute from time but Halifax held on to record a fourth straight win to go back to the top of the table.

Match report supplied by PA Media.