National League
Chesterfield2Halifax3

Chesterfield 2-3 FC Halifax Town

Halifax went top of the National League with victory at winless Chesterfield.

Jamie Allen, a summer signing from Dover, put the visitors ahead in the eighth minute with a shot into the far corner.

Tobi Sho-Silva was denied by Spireites keeper Luke Coddington and Cameron King hit the bar before Halifax did make it 2-0 in the 33rd minute when defender Nathan Clarke headed in via a deflection.

King added a third a minute into the second half but Mike Fondop-Talom, against his former club, made it five goals in as many appearances this season with a volley three minutes later.

Joe Rowley set up a grandstand finish by reducing the deficit to one a minute from time but Halifax held on to record a fourth straight win to go back to the top of the table.

Line-ups

Chesterfield

  • 12Coddington
  • 5Evans
  • 6Maguire
  • 23Smith
  • 16Gerrard
  • 26HollisSubstituted forYarneyat 72'minutes
  • 18McGlashanSubstituted forWestonat 56'minutes
  • 7Rowley
  • 10Mandeville
  • 19BodenSubstituted forMcKayat 82'minutes
  • 36Fondop-Talom

Substitutes

  • 1Jalal
  • 4Yarney
  • 8Weston
  • 21McKay
  • 33Sheridan

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Duckworth
  • 3Binnom-Williams
  • 8EaringBooked at 90mins
  • 6NolanBooked at 87mins
  • 4Clarke
  • 14Staunton
  • 10KingSubstituted forKingat 60'minutes
  • 11Sho-SilvaSubstituted forMacDonaldat 80'minutes
  • 7Allen
  • 15McAlinden

Substitutes

  • 12Appleyard
  • 16Hanson
  • 17MacDonald
  • 20King
  • 21Williams
Referee:
Peter Gibbons
Attendance:
3,844

Live Text

Match ends, Chesterfield 2, FC Halifax Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chesterfield 2, FC Halifax Town 3.

Booking

Jack Earing (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 2, FC Halifax Town 3. Joe Rowley (Chesterfield).

Booking

Liam Nolan (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Jack McKay replaces Scott Boden.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Josh MacDonald replaces Tobi Sho-Silva.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Josef Yarney replaces Haydn Hollis.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jeff King replaces Cameron King.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Curtis Weston replaces Jermaine McGlashan.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 1, FC Halifax Town 3. Mike Fondop-Talom (Chesterfield).

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 0, FC Halifax Town 3. Cameron King (FC Halifax Town).

Second Half

Second Half begins Chesterfield 0, FC Halifax Town 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Chesterfield 0, FC Halifax Town 2.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 0, FC Halifax Town 2. Nathan Clarke (FC Halifax Town).

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 0, FC Halifax Town 1. Jamie Allen (FC Halifax Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax97111981122
2Woking97111771022
3Bromley8530159618
4Maidenhead United9522168817
5Stockport9522149517
6Dover95131310316
7Solihull Moors94231711614
8Hartlepool94231313014
9Yeovil94141210213
10Barnet8341119213
11Torquay93331315-212
12Harrogate93241112-111
13Dag & Red83231113-211
14Eastleigh9324810-211
15Notts County92431311210
16Wrexham92431315-210
17Sutton United92431012-210
18Fylde92431015-510
19Boreham Wood92251213-18
20Aldershot8224710-38
21Barrow92161116-57
22Chesterfield90541217-55
23Ebbsfleet91261019-95
24Chorley9045622-164
