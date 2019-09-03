Match ends, Dover Athletic 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.
Dover Athletic 1-1 Ebbsfleet United
Dover's miserable home form in the National League continued as they were held to a draw by lowly Ebbsfleet.
The visitors took a 13th-minute lead when Ayo Obileye - who had a loan spell at Dover three years ago - fired home at the back post.
The hosts wasted a glorious opportunity to equalise 15 minutes later when in-form Inih Effiong, with five goals in as many games, blazed a penalty over the bar.
Dover levelled eight minutes into the second half as Will De Havilland rose highest from a free-kick to head home.
Jimmy Ball almost won it for Ebbsfleet late on but Dover keeper Lee Worgan got down low to keep out his effort with the Whites now having won just once in five attempts on home soil.
Dover
- 13Worgan
- 2Passley
- 6De Havilland
- 11Munns
- 18Gobern
- 5Lokko
- 8Woods
- 7ReasonBooked at 63mins
- 10L'GhoulBooked at 26minsSubstituted forPaveyat 65'minutes
- 9Effiong
- 19RiggBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 1Mersin
- 4Doe
- 14Pavey
- 16Rooney
- 22Hinchiri
Ebbsfleet
- 21Holmes
- 2KingBooked at 63mins
- 5ObileyeSubstituted forGrimesat 86'minutes
- 8Ball
- 3Thomas
- 20Cordner
- 6Wilson
- 19SutherlandBooked at 53mins
- 11Weston
- 12UmerahSubstituted forUgwuat 76'minutes
- 23Reid
Substitutes
- 9Ugwu
- 13Palmer
- 15Grimes
- 18Egan
- 22Biabi
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wood
- Attendance:
- 1,247
Second Half ends, Dover Athletic 1, Ebbsfleet United 1.
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Jamie Grimes replaces Ayo Obileye.
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Gozie Ugwu replaces Josh Umerah.
Steven Rigg (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Alfie Pavey replaces Nassim L'Ghoul.
Jai Reason (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Jack King (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Dover Athletic 1, Ebbsfleet United 1. Will De Havilland (Dover Athletic).
Frankie Sutherland (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half begins Dover Athletic 0, Ebbsfleet United 1.
First Half ends, Dover Athletic 0, Ebbsfleet United 1.
Nassim L'Ghoul (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Dover Athletic 0, Ebbsfleet United 1. Ayo Obileye (Ebbsfleet United).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.