Dover Athletic 1-1 Ebbsfleet United

Dover's miserable home form in the National League continued as they were held to a draw by lowly Ebbsfleet.

The visitors took a 13th-minute lead when Ayo Obileye - who had a loan spell at Dover three years ago - fired home at the back post.

The hosts wasted a glorious opportunity to equalise 15 minutes later when in-form Inih Effiong, with five goals in as many games, blazed a penalty over the bar.

Dover levelled eight minutes into the second half as Will De Havilland rose highest from a free-kick to head home.

Jimmy Ball almost won it for Ebbsfleet late on but Dover keeper Lee Worgan got down low to keep out his effort with the Whites now having won just once in five attempts on home soil.

Match report supplied by PA Media.