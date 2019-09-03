Barrow 0-1 Hartlepool United

From the section

Ryan Donaldson marked his return to the side with a second-half winner as Hartlepool beat Barrow in the National League.

The former Newcastle trainee broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when he broke through to calmly slot the ball past home goalkeeper Joel Dixon.

Hartlepool had been indebted to keeper Ben Killip, who was at his brilliant best to thwart Josh Kay and John Rooney - both twice - in the opening 45 minutes.

Gime Toure and Donaldson had also been denied by Dixon in the first half before the latter finally made the breakthrough to earn Pools a third successive win and condemn the hosts to a third loss in a row.

Match report supplied by PA Media.