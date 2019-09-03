National League
Barrow0Hartlepool1

Barrow 0-1 Hartlepool United

Ryan Donaldson marked his return to the side with a second-half winner as Hartlepool beat Barrow in the National League.

The former Newcastle trainee broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when he broke through to calmly slot the ball past home goalkeeper Joel Dixon.

Hartlepool had been indebted to keeper Ben Killip, who was at his brilliant best to thwart Josh Kay and John Rooney - both twice - in the opening 45 minutes.

Gime Toure and Donaldson had also been denied by Dixon in the first half before the latter finally made the breakthrough to earn Pools a third successive win and condemn the hosts to a third loss in a row.

Line-ups

Barrow

  • 1Dixon
  • 27BarryBooked at 78mins
  • 6Hird
  • 10HardcastleBooked at 47minsSubstituted forWaddingtonat 77'minutes
  • 4Taylor
  • 3BroughBooked at 41mins
  • 16Platt
  • 8RooneySubstituted forGreavesat 31'minutes
  • 11KaySubstituted forAngusat 68'minutes
  • 24Harrison
  • 23Dyson

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 5Granite
  • 14Greaves
  • 15Waddington
  • 20Angus

Hartlepool

  • 1Killip
  • 2KiosoBooked at 81mins
  • 5Kerr
  • 15Mafuta
  • 20Cunningham
  • 4Raynes
  • 3Kitching
  • 28KennedyBooked at 90mins
  • 16Noble
  • 7Donaldson
  • 23ToureBooked at 28minsSubstituted forKabambaat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Bale
  • 8Featherstone
  • 9Kabamba
  • 14Holohan
  • 33James
Referee:
Savvas Yianni
Attendance:
1,257

Live Text

Match ends, Barrow 0, Hartlepool United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barrow 0, Hartlepool United 1.

Booking

Jason Kennedy (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Peter Kioso (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Nicke Kabamba replaces Gime Toure.

Booking

Bradley Barry (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Mark Waddington replaces Lewis Hardcastle.

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 0, Hartlepool United 1. Ryan Donaldson (Hartlepool United).

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Dior Angus replaces Josh Kay.

Booking

Lewis Hardcastle (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Second Half

Second Half begins Barrow 0, Hartlepool United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Barrow 0, Hartlepool United 0.

Booking

Patrick Brough (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Oliver Greaves replaces John Rooney.

Booking

Gime Toure (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax97111981122
2Woking97111771022
3Bromley8530159618
4Maidenhead United9522168817
5Stockport9522149517
6Dover95131310316
7Solihull Moors94231711614
8Hartlepool94231313014
9Yeovil94141210213
10Barnet8341119213
11Torquay93331315-212
12Harrogate93241112-111
13Dag & Red83231113-211
14Eastleigh9324810-211
15Notts County92431311210
16Wrexham92431315-210
17Sutton United92431012-210
18Fylde92431015-510
19Boreham Wood92251213-18
20Aldershot8224710-38
21Barrow92161116-57
22Chesterfield90541217-55
23Ebbsfleet91261019-95
24Chorley9045622-164
