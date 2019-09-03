Harrogate Town 2-0 Chorley

Chorley's winless start to the season continued with a defeat at Harrogate.

The Magpies, playing in the fifth tier of English football for the first time in 29 years, suffered a fifth loss in six games to remain bottom.

Harrogate made a flying start when Brendan Kiernan fired a shot across goal to open the scoring in the fourth minute.

Jack Muldoon extended Harrogate's lead two minutes into the second half, nodding in a corner.

The closest Chorley came was when Scott Leather headed just wide, while Josh O'Keefe's overhead kick was tipped over by Town keeper James Bellshaw.

Match report supplied by PA Media.