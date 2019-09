From the section

Wrexham will assess the fitness of striker JJ Hooper and defender James Jennings ahead of the home National League game against Maidenhead United.

Both players missed Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Stockport County due to injuries.

The Dragons' second successive league defeat saw them drop down to 16th in the table.

Maidenhead are fourth following the 3-0 win at Sutton United, their fourth win in five games.