Match ends, Stockport County 2, AFC Fylde 1.
Stockport County 2-1 AFC Fylde
Stockport maintained their strong start to the National League season with victory over AFC Fylde.
The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute courtesy of Ben Jackson's first goal for the club.
Jackson, on loan from Huddersfield, took aim from 20 yards on his right foot with the ball flying in via a deflection.
Fylde fell further behind two minutes later when a surging run and cross from Adam Thomas was converted by James Craigen into his own net.
Jordan Williams grabbed a goal back for the visitors on the hour mark after connecting with a brilliant through ball and firing powerfully past Ben Hinchliffe.
Fylde continued to press for an equaliser, with Scott Duxbury and Danny Rowe going closest to earning a point for the Coasters late on.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Stockport
- 1Hinchliffe
- 2Miniham
- 5Palmer
- 21JacksonSubstituted forDimaioat 63'minutes
- 3Cowan
- 6Keane
- 18Arthur
- 8Walker
- 10OsborneSubstituted forDowningat 90+2'minutes
- 7Thomas
- 16BellSubstituted forMulhernat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Mulhern
- 13Ormson
- 14Curran
- 17Dimaio
- 20Downing
Fylde
- 1Montgomery
- 28CraigenSubstituted forHaughtonat 60'minutes
- 5Jameson
- 8Croasdale
- 3Duxbury
- 4ByrneBooked at 38mins
- 11Williams
- 10Philliskirk
- 18YeatesSubstituted forWilloughbyat 69'minutes
- 9Rowe
- 7KosyloBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 6Whitmore
- 18Willoughby
- 20Ngwatala
- 21Lavercombe
- 27Haughton
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
- Attendance:
- 3,912
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stockport County 2, AFC Fylde 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Jordon Downing replaces Elliot Osborne.
Booking
Matthew Kosylo (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Kurt Willoughby replaces Mark Yeates.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Euan Mulhern replaces Nyal Bell.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Connor Dimaio replaces Ben Jackson.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Nick Haughton replaces James Craigen.
Goal!
Goal! Stockport County 2, AFC Fylde 1. Jordan Williams (AFC Fylde).
Second Half
Second Half begins Stockport County 2, AFC Fylde 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stockport County 2, AFC Fylde 0.
Booking
Neill Byrne (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Own Goal by James Craigen, AFC Fylde. Stockport County 2, AFC Fylde 0.
Goal!
Goal! Stockport County 1, AFC Fylde 0. Ben Jackson (Stockport County).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.