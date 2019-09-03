National League
Woking 1-1 Torquay United

Ben Whitfield scored on his Torquay debut as Woking were knocked off top spot in the National League following a 1-1 draw.

The Gulls almost took a surprise lead in the 27th minute from a fast counter-attack, but Connor Lemonheigh-Evans' shot from just outside the box struck the post.

That seemed to wake up Woking, who had their best chance of the opening 45 minutes on the half-hour mark with Nathan Collier's back-post header sailing just over.

The Cards, who were chasing a seventh successive victory, did take the lead when Dave Tarpey struck into the top-right corner after 53 minutes.

Tyreke Johnson almost sealed the points for Woking but they were made to pay when Whitfield converted at the back post in the 79th minute.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Woking

  • 13Ross
  • 2CookBooked at 82mins
  • 5Gerring
  • 6Diarra
  • 3Casey
  • 16DonnellanSubstituted forCollierat 8'minutes
  • 14Poku
  • 20Edser
  • 17Johnson
  • 7Tarpey
  • 9HydeSubstituted forMeiteat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Howes
  • 4Parry
  • 11Hodges
  • 12Collier
  • 18Meite

Torquay

  • 28Covolan Cauagnari
  • 10LittleSubstituted forWhitfieldat 33'minutes
  • 2WynterBooked at 75mins
  • 6Lewis
  • 8Hall
  • 4Cameron
  • 14VincentSubstituted forKalalaat 73'minutes
  • 3Davis
  • 9Duku
  • 17Lemonheigh-EvansSubstituted forAndrewsat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 11Andrews
  • 20Kalala
  • 25Cundy
  • 34Whitfield
Referee:
Elliot Swallow
Attendance:
2,599

Live Text

Match ends, Woking 1, Torquay United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Woking 1, Torquay United 1.

Booking

Jake Andrews (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Ibrahim Meite replaces Jake Hyde.

Booking

Jack Cook (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 1, Torquay United 1. Ben Whitfield (Torquay United).

Booking

Ben Wynter (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Kalvin Kalala replaces Francis Vincent.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 1, Torquay United 0. Dave Tarpey (Woking).

Second Half

Second Half begins Woking 0, Torquay United 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Jake Andrews replaces Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.

Half Time

First Half ends, Woking 0, Torquay United 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Ben Whitfield replaces Armani Little.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Nathan Collier replaces Shaun Donnellan.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax97111981122
2Woking97111771022
3Bromley8530159618
4Maidenhead United9522168817
5Stockport9522149517
6Dover95131310316
7Solihull Moors94231711614
8Hartlepool94231313014
9Yeovil94141210213
10Barnet8341119213
11Torquay93331315-212
12Harrogate93241112-111
13Dag & Red83231113-211
14Eastleigh9324810-211
15Notts County92431311210
16Wrexham92431315-210
17Sutton United92431012-210
18Fylde92431015-510
19Boreham Wood92251213-18
20Aldershot8224710-38
21Barrow92161116-57
22Chesterfield90541217-55
23Ebbsfleet91261019-95
24Chorley9045622-164
View full National League table

