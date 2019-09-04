Match ends, Yeovil Town 1, Sutton United 0.
Yeovil Town 1-0 Sutton United
Tom Bradbury scored his first Yeovil goal to give them victory over Sutton at Huish Park.
The hosts had the better of the first half with Charlie Lee, Luke Wilkinson and Courtney Duffus all going close.
Sutton's best chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to Harry Beautyman, whose first-time strike was brilliantly tipped over the bar by Liam O'Brien.
The Glovers were made to wait until the 68th minute before eventually breaking the deadlock through Bradbury.
Craig Eastmond had cleared Gold Omotayo's shot off the line but former Dundee defender Bradbury was on hand to sweep home his first goal for the club.
Myles Hippolyte twice went close for the hosts in the closing stages as they held out to make it back-to-back victories.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Yeovil
- 27O'Brien
- 3Dickinson
- 6Wilkinson
- 14DuffusBooked at 71mins
- 10Omotayo
- 7Worthington
- 11HippolyteBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSkendiat 90'minutes
- 16RogersSubstituted forTilleyat 62'minutes
- 19BradburyBooked at 26mins
- 24HuttonSubstituted forAlcockat 90+3'minutes
- 26Lee
Substitutes
- 2Alcock
- 12Brzozowski
- 18Skendi
- 23Whelan
- 28Tilley
Sutton United
- 26Butler
- 4Barden
- 5Goodliffe
- 15EastmondBooked at 71mins
- 8DavisBooked at 90mins
- 6Collins
- 10Beautyman
- 17AjiboyeSubstituted forKearneyat 88'minutes
- 21Tuson-FirthSubstituted forWrightat 78'minutes
- 22Wyatt
- 27JarvisBooked at 41minsSubstituted forDundasat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dudzinski
- 11Kearney
- 14Dundas
- 20Wright
- Referee:
- Matthew Russell
- Attendance:
- 2,279
