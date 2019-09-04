Yeovil Town 1-0 Sutton United

From the section

Tom Bradbury scored his first Yeovil goal to give them victory over Sutton at Huish Park.

The hosts had the better of the first half with Charlie Lee, Luke Wilkinson and Courtney Duffus all going close.

Sutton's best chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to Harry Beautyman, whose first-time strike was brilliantly tipped over the bar by Liam O'Brien.

The Glovers were made to wait until the 68th minute before eventually breaking the deadlock through Bradbury.

Craig Eastmond had cleared Gold Omotayo's shot off the line but former Dundee defender Bradbury was on hand to sweep home his first goal for the club.

Myles Hippolyte twice went close for the hosts in the closing stages as they held out to make it back-to-back victories.

