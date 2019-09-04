National League
Yeovil1Sutton United0

Yeovil Town 1-0 Sutton United

Tom Bradbury scored his first Yeovil goal to give them victory over Sutton at Huish Park.

The hosts had the better of the first half with Charlie Lee, Luke Wilkinson and Courtney Duffus all going close.

Sutton's best chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to Harry Beautyman, whose first-time strike was brilliantly tipped over the bar by Liam O'Brien.

The Glovers were made to wait until the 68th minute before eventually breaking the deadlock through Bradbury.

Craig Eastmond had cleared Gold Omotayo's shot off the line but former Dundee defender Bradbury was on hand to sweep home his first goal for the club.

Myles Hippolyte twice went close for the hosts in the closing stages as they held out to make it back-to-back victories.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Yeovil

  • 27O'Brien
  • 3Dickinson
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 14DuffusBooked at 71mins
  • 10Omotayo
  • 7Worthington
  • 11HippolyteBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSkendiat 90'minutes
  • 16RogersSubstituted forTilleyat 62'minutes
  • 19BradburyBooked at 26mins
  • 24HuttonSubstituted forAlcockat 90+3'minutes
  • 26Lee

Substitutes

  • 2Alcock
  • 12Brzozowski
  • 18Skendi
  • 23Whelan
  • 28Tilley

Sutton United

  • 26Butler
  • 4Barden
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 15EastmondBooked at 71mins
  • 8DavisBooked at 90mins
  • 6Collins
  • 10Beautyman
  • 17AjiboyeSubstituted forKearneyat 88'minutes
  • 21Tuson-FirthSubstituted forWrightat 78'minutes
  • 22Wyatt
  • 27JarvisBooked at 41minsSubstituted forDundasat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dudzinski
  • 11Kearney
  • 14Dundas
  • 20Wright
Referee:
Matthew Russell
Attendance:
2,279

Live Text

Match ends, Yeovil Town 1, Sutton United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 1, Sutton United 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Craig Alcock replaces Remeao Hutton.

Booking

Kenny Davis (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Albi Skendi replaces Myles Hippolyte.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Dylan Kearney replaces David Ajiboye.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Craig Dundas replaces Aaron Jarvis.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Tommy Wright replaces George Tuson-Firth.

Booking

Courtney Duffus (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Craig Eastmond (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Sutton United 0. Thomas Bradbury (Yeovil Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. James Tilley replaces Gabriel Rogers.

Booking

Myles Hippolyte (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Second Half

Second Half begins Yeovil Town 0, Sutton United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Sutton United 0.

Booking

Aaron Jarvis (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Thomas Bradbury (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax97111981122
2Woking97111771022
3Bromley8530159618
4Maidenhead United9522168817
5Stockport9522149517
6Dover95131310316
7Solihull Moors94231711614
8Hartlepool94231313014
9Yeovil94141210213
10Barnet8341119213
11Torquay93331315-212
12Harrogate93241112-111
13Dag & Red83231113-211
14Eastleigh9324810-211
15Notts County92431311210
16Wrexham92431315-210
17Sutton United92431012-210
18Fylde92431015-510
19Boreham Wood92251213-18
20Aldershot8224710-38
21Barrow92161116-57
22Chesterfield90541217-55
23Ebbsfleet91261019-95
24Chorley9045622-164
View full National League table

