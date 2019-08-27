Scottish Gossip: Greg Taylor, Aaron Hickey, Jordan Ibe, Celtic, Hearts, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone

Celtic turn their attentions to other left-back targets after baulking at Kilmarnock's £3m asking price for Greg Taylor. (Daily Express, print edition)

Manchester City are tracking Hearts' teenage left-back Aaron Hickey with a view to a £1.5m January swoop. (Sun)

Bournemouth will make a final decision on Jordon Ibe's future in the next few days, with Celtic keen on a season-long loan for the 23-year-old winger. (Sun)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists if St Johnstone really want Stevie May back they'll be able to thrash out a deal for the striker before the window closes. (Daily Record)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke will make a last minute call on Leigh Griffiths with Celtic getting the final say on a potential international return for the striker. (Daily Record)

Jordan Jones was born to play for a big club like Rangers and can kick on to become a 'top top player' at Ibrox, according to Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill. (Daily Record)

Dundee United have kicked off talks with manager Robbie Neilson over a new contract. (Daily Mail, print edition)

AIK Stockholm face a major sweat over star striker Tarik Elyounoussi for their Europa League clash with Celtic after he limped off at the weekend. (Herald, subscription required)

Legia Warsaw striker Carlitos is set to leave Rangers' Europa League foes before Thursday's second leg. (Daily Record)

Midfielder Stuart McKinstry, 16, has completed a £150,000 move from Motherwell to Leeds, with the deal including appearances and sell-on clauses. (Daily Express, print edition)

Scotland forward Steven Naismith has revealed there was interest from former club Rangers before he joined Hearts from Norwich. (Sun)

Former manager Martin Canning reveals leaving Hamilton Accies last season was a relief. (Sun)

Former Hibs and Scotland striker Garry O'Connor claims he lost £2m to agents as he opens up on game's leeches. (Daily Record)

Rangers and Chelsea have both been credited with an interest in Hibs academy striker Josh O'Connor, 15, - son of former Easter Road and Scotland forward Garry. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Partick Thistle have signed former Motherwell and Brighton defender Ben Hall until January. (Daily Mail, print edition)

And Partick Thistle are also keen on a deal for Hearts forward Dario Zanatta, who spent last season on loan at Alloa. (Daily Express, print edition)