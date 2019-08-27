Shelley Kerr: Scotland squad clear air after Women's World Cup row

Kerr and her squad exchanged views at a meeting in Edinburgh on Monday

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr has had clear-the-air talks with her squad following a bust-up at the end of the World Cup in June.

A heated exchange in France left some players in tears and others considering their international futures.

It is understood both sides had their say at a gathering on Monday, with Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell also in attendance.

Scotland begin their Euro qualifying campaign against Cyprus on Friday.

Talking to the BBC earlier this month Kerr admitted she had regrets about the way a World Cup debrief was handled after a painful exit from the tournament. However, she denied suggestions that too much alcohol had been taken.

On their World Cup debut, the Scots lost to England and Japan before conceding three goals in the final 16 minutes to draw 3-3 with Argentina when victory would have earned a last-16 place.