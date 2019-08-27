Kei Kamara recalled by Sierra Leone as disciplinary ban lifted

Kei Kamara has 27 international caps for Sierra Leone

Kei Kamara has been recalled to the Sierra Leone squad after his ban for disciplinary issues was lifted.

It clears the way for the Colorado Rapids striker to face Liberia in next month's the 2022 World Cup preliminary round qualifiers.

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) says Kamara has been recalled after he apologised for a "breach of professional conduct."

"The decision has been taken after Kamara's apology on radio and social media over the weekend following his suspension by the SLFA for breach of professional conduct," the SLFA said in a statement.

Kamara apologised for comments that he made on social media last week in relation to compatriot and namesake Musa Noah, who initially said he left Swedish club Trelleborgs due to the weather before retracting the comments.

"My comment was not directed at the SLFA nor it was intended to insult the FA, but it was instead intended to stop people from bashing at Musa Kamara for deciding to terminate his contract with Swedish club Trelleborgs and return home." Kei Kamara explained.

"In a matter of a week I'm going to be 35 (1 September), the World Cup and Nations Cup qualifiers could be my last for Sierra Leone."

"I really want to part of it and help Sierra Leone football - I'll be fine even if i don't play come 2022 if we qualify because may be I may be too old then.

"But I just want to make sure I involve in helping the country go forward, and if I'm not helping on the field I'm going to help off the field because football is my life.

"Our matches against Liberia are important and we should try our best."

Liberia will host the first leg in Monrovia on 4 September with the return leg due in Freetown four days later.