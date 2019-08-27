George Porter: Bromley forward admits charge over 473 bets

George Porter has made 119 league appearances for Bromley, including five this term

Bromley's George Porter has admitted a Football Association betting misconduct charge after passing match information on to others, who then placed bets.

The charge relates to 473 bets placed on matches since December 2011.

The 27-year-old forward has been suspended from all football activities by the FA, pending a hearing.

Porter also played for Leyton Orient, Colchester, AFC Wimbledon, Rochdale, Dagenham & Redbridge and Welling within the specific dates of the charge.

He was also on Burnley's books between July 2012 and January 2014, but did not make a senior first-team appearance for the Clarets.

The specific FA rule on betting related to this case - rule E1(b) - concerns betting where "a participant provides someone else with information which they have obtained by virtue of their position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time."