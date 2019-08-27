Dario Zanatta: Forward leaves Hearts to join Partick Thistle

Dario Zanatta (left) scored twice against Partick Thistle last season for Alloa

Forward Dario Zanatta has signed a two-year deal at Partick Thistle after leaving Hearts.

The Canadian, 22, made three League Cup outings in July and had a season left to run on his Tynecastle contract.

However, he has decided to move to the Scottish Championship club in search of more regular game time.

He spent the last campaign on loan at Alloa Athletic in the second tier, scoring eight goals and providing 14 assists.

Zanatta joined Hearts in August 2015 and scored once in 20 appearances, with loan spells at Queen's Park and Raith Rovers before his stint with Alloa.