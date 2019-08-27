Abdelhamid Sabiri: Huddersfield Town midfielder departs by mutual consent

Abdelhamid Sabiri has made 13 appearances for Huddersfield in all competitions.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri has left the club with immediate effect after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 22-year-old's contract was due to run until the summer of 2020.

Sabiri has made five appearances for Germany at Under-21 level, scoring once against the Netherlands in November 2018.

He joined the Terriers from German side 1. FC Nürnberg in August 2017 and has made 13 appearances for the club.