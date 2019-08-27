New Botswana coach Adel Amrouche out to change attitudes

Belgian Adel Amrouche has coached Burundi, Kenya and Libya in the past

New Botswana coach Adel Amrouche says that the attitude of the country's footballers needs to change in order for them to improve.

The Belgian was also set his targets as he was unveiled as new Botswana coach on Tuesday on a three-year deal.

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) said the coach must lead the Zebras to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals and win next year's edition of the regional Cosafa Cup.

"This is a challenge. I saw the (Zebras) team play many times. Botswana has talent, but there is naivety in the football," Amrouche said.

"The play is good, but if you want to reach the highest level, we must change our attitude, how to think, and how to develop.

"I have done my research about Botswana football. I assure you, I will do the best I can to take the team higher.

"I did not look at the (Fifa) rankings or your budget, I saw only what you can do with the team. This is a challenge."

A third target is to "do well" in the World Cup qualifiers, which will be his first assignment with home tie against Malawi on 7 September in the preliminary round.

Amrouche, who has previously coached Burundi, Kenya and Libya national teams, replaces local coach David Bright, who was sacked in February.

Mogomotsi Mpote, who has been the caretaker coach, will assist the Algeria-born Amrouche.

BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti, said that he hopes the hiring of Amrouche will lead to more Botswana players securing moves to European leagues rather than the more traditional South African market.

"We must start exporting players to Europe. My market is not South Africa," he urged.

"I want to see our players in Europe not South Africa. However, bringing in a world class coach, does not mean we will see immediate results."

The 51-year-old, who beat more than 40 applicants from across the globe to land the job, holds a Uefa Pro License and his most recent coaching role was with Algerian side Mouloudia Alger.