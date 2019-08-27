Lee Erwin: Ross County striker facing six weeks out with ankle injury

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Ross County 1-4 Livingston

Striker Lee Erwin is facing a six-week lay-off, says Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson, who admits the club are "actively" seeking new signings to ease their injury problems.

Erwin, 25, went over on his ankle during a reserve game last week.

He joins a lengthy injury list that includes Ross Draper, Don Cowie, Lewis Spence, Brian Graham, Michael Gardyne and Nathan Baxter.

''We are a little bit short in numbers," Ferguson said.

"We are definitely looking to see if we can strengthen before the transfer window shuts."

Erwin's injury compounds his difficult start at County after a spell with Iranian side Tractor Sazi.

The former Motherwell and Kilmarnock forward had to wait three weeks for Fifa to grant him international clearance to play.

And he has featured just once for County, a late appearance off the bench in this month's League Cup defeat at Partick Thistle.

"It is disappointing," Ferguson added. "He has been waiting to get back on the pitch for so long and his willingness to get those minutes under his belt, playing in a reserve game was not a problem for him.

"It doesn't look good. We are waiting on a specialist getting back to us to see what the course of action is, but it looks like we are going to be without Lee for up to six weeks."