Shelley Kerr: Scotland head coach has apologised - Rachel Corsie

Rachel Corsie, left, says Shelley Kerr and her backroom team have apologised

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr and her backroom team have apologised after a post-World Cup meeting left some in tears, says captain Rachel Corsie.

Kerr told BBC Scotland she and her coaching team "had a few drinks" with dinner before the debrief the day after Scotland were knocked out.

Some players considered their Scotland futures after the meeting but Corsie says the players are fully behind Kerr.

"It is something that has been well received," she told BBC Scotland.

"We're all in this together. I think, as players, we've also reflected as well and there's things we would all have done differently."

It is understood both sides had their say at a gathering on Monday, with Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell also in attendance.

Earlier this month, Kerr admitted she had regrets about the way the meeting was handled after a painful exit from the tournament. However, she denied suggestions that too much alcohol had been taken.

On their World Cup debut, the Scots lost to England and Japan before conceding three goals in the final 16 minutes to draw 3-3 with Argentina when victory would have earned a last-16 place.

Scotland begin their Euro qualifying campaign against Cyprus on Friday.