Cian Harries: Swansea City defender seals Fortuna Sittard loan

Cian Harries made two Championship starts for Swansea last season

Swansea City defender Cian Harries has joined Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard on a season-long loan.

The centre-back, 22, made six appearances for Swansea last season but has not featured in 2019-20.

Wales Under-21 international Harries signed a three-year deal at Swansea when he joined for an undisclosed free from Coventry in 2017, and is due to become a free agent next summer.

Fortuna Sittard finished 15th in the Dutch top flight last season.