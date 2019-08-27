Tommy Breslin funeral: Gerard Lawlor says former Reds boss 'united everyone'

Current and former Cliftonville players and coaches joined fans to pay tribute at Solitude

Gerard Lawlor has said everyone "thought the world" of former Cliftonville manager Tommy Breslin.

The Reds chairman was speaking outside Solitude after the cortege of their ex-boss stopped at the club's stadium following his funeral mass on Tuesday.

Breslin, who guided Cliftonville to eight trophies in four years, died earlier this month while on holiday in Spain, aged 58.

"Tommy united everyone and reignited our club," Lawlor said.

"He was a quiet man who went about his business. He didn't want the limelight, but everyone thought the world of him, and that was shown today.

"There were so many current and former Cliftonville players in attendance, as well as players from other clubs - I think every Irish League club was represented."

Breslin was on the Cliftonville coaching staff before taking over as manager in 2011

A former Cliftonville player, Breslin took charge at Solitude side in 2011 and delivered back-to-back league titles in 2013 and 2014.

He stood down from his position in 2015 but briefly returned to the helm following the departure of Gerard Lyttle two years later.

"The turnout at Solitude was just phenomenal," added Lawlor.

"I don't think anyone else could or would have got a turnout like it - for so many people to come here in the middle of the day is tremendous.

"Hopefully as a club we can offer some comfort to the family when they see just how much Tommy meant to everyone at Cliftonville."

Following funeral mass at St Gerard's Church on the Antrim Road, Breslin's cortege travelled down the Cliftonville Road for the commemorative stop at Solitude before continuing for the burial at Roselawn Cemetery.