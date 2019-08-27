Liverpool Women: Anfield could host a Women's Super League fixture

Liverpool Women went on a pre-season tour to the United States with the club's men's squad

Anfield hosting a Women's Super League fixture this season is "on the radar", says Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson.

Jepson's side are yet to play a league match at the famous home ground of the club's men's first team.

Manchester City, Chelsea and West Ham have already announced one-off WSL games at Etihad Stadium, Stamford Bridge and London Stadium respectively.

"We just need to make sure it's the right time, right date and right fixture," Jepson told BBC Sport.

Liverpool Women, who play their home games at Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park, did play at Anfield in 2013 - for their FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

"It was great. We opened up the Kop and it was full," said Jepson. "We will look forward to maybe that happening again."

Liverpool, who finished eighth in the WSL last season, went on the pre-season tour to the United States with the club's men's first-team squad this summer.

Manchester City will open the WSL season with a mouth-watering game against newly promoted Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on 7 September (15:00 BST).

"That's going to be a fantastic showcase on the opening day," said Jepson. "It's what the women's game needs - showcasing and big stadiums."

Stamford Bridge will host Chelsea's opening WSL game with Tottenham on 8 September (12:30 BST), while London Stadium will host a WSL match for the first time with West Ham moving their home game against Tottenham on 29 September (15:00 BST) to the 60,000-seat venue.

'Man Utd rivalry adds to excitement'

Liverpool defender Leighanne Robe is already looking forward to the 28 September fixture against rivals Manchester United.

She says United's introduction to the WSL could make it "one of the most exciting seasons yet".

"We played against them in the cup during their first season as a newly formed women's team," Robe told BBC Sport.

"There's already a rivalry there. It's exciting to have them in the league. It adds to it on game day when you are playing teams like Manchester United or Everton."

Jepson added: "It's exciting for football fans, whether you support the men's or the women's teams.

"When those badges come together there's a healthy rivalry and respect but it's about bragging rights.

"Everybody loves it."