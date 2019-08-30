Arsenal v Tottenham: Pick your combined XI for north London derby

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane

Arsenal host Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday in a game that could have implications for both the title race and Champions League qualification.

Before the 16:30 BST kick-off, we want you to pick a combined XI.

Have Nicolas Pepe or Tanguy Ndombele done enough to make your side? And who gets the nod between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane up front?

Have a go and use #bbcfootball on Twitter to share your results with your friends and the world.

Here's what you selected last time they met...

Before the corresponding fixture at Emirates Stadium on 2 December 2018, we asked you for your combined XI. You went for a significant number of Spurs players then, which was perhaps not justified by the result - a 4-2 win for the Gunners.

Football Focus pundit has his say

Leon Osman is one of the pundits on this Saturday's Football Focus.

The former Everton midfielder has had his say on a combined north London XI, going with seven Spurs players and four from Arsenal.

And here is where you can pick your latest version...